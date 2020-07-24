Bill for 50 pc reservation for women in Panchayats to be brought in Assembly session: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the Bill for 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayat would be brought in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session so that the participation of women in the development of villages increases.

While addressing mediapersons, Chautala said that there was consensus in this regard among Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP and the state government has also made up its mind.

In an important development, an amendment has been made in the law regarding industries to implement the decision of the Cabinet to guarantee 75 per cent jobs to the local youth in the private sector. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has sent the amendments made to the Factory Act and Industry Act for the assent of the Governor.

Giving information about another decision, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that 100 women who have done outstanding work in the Panchayati Raj institutions from all over the state will be given a 'scooty' recognising and rewarding their work and to encourage them.

Chautala said that 100 women including, 10 Zila Parishad members, 20 Block Committee members, 30 Sarpanch and 40 Panch will be selected for the purpose and Scooties will be gifted to them. He especially congratulated women sarpanches and said that in the upcoming panchayat elections, more women will be elected than ever before. (ANI)

