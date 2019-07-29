Representative Image
Bill on dam safety introduced in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:59 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A bill which seeks to provide uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was introduced by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said that 92 per cent of the dams in the country were inter-state and there was need for such a legislation.
The introduction of the bill was opposed by several opposition members who said that water and land are state subjects and the bill had been brought without proper consultation with states.
The bill entails the creation of the National Dam Safety Authority as a regulatory body, which will implement the policy, guidelines, and standards on dam safety in the country.
State committee on dam safety will be set up by the state governments. Every state will also set up a State Dam Safety Organisation.
A national committee on dam safety will be set up to evolve safety policies and recommend necessary regulations.
The bill seeks to address all issues concerning dam safety including regular inspection of dams, emergency action plan, adequate repair and maintenance funds, and instrumentation and the safety manuals.
The bill lays onus of dam safety on the dam owner and provides for penal provisions for commission and omission of certain acts.
Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the bill focuses on structural and not on operational safety. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:49 IST

