Bill to codify labour laws, increase protection of minimum wage introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], July 23 : A bill to codify relevant provisions of four existing laws to increase the legislative protection of minimum wage to the entire workforce was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Code on Wages, 2019 was introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who said that the bill was in the interest of workers.

He said the government had held consultations with various stakeholders before bringing the bill.

The bill seeks to subsume relevant provisions of The Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Payment of Wages Act 1936, Payment of Bonus Act Act, 1965 and Equal Remuneration Act 1976.

Many states have multiple minimum wages and the code simplifies it by doing away with the type of employment as one of the criteria.

Fixation of the minimum wage will primarily be based on geography and skills.









