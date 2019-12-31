Bill to extend reservation to SC/STs introduced in UP Assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A bill, seeking to extend reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years, was introduced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna introduced the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, in a day-long special assembly session called to ratify it.

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the bill and said that it will extend the benefit of government to more people.

"This provision is being extended as the SC/STs communities could not be benefitted by the government schemes as much as they should have been," he said.

The reservation for SCs, STs, and Anglo-Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020.

The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" will be expired as the bill does not extend the facility to the community.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament in the winter session and needs to be ratified by state legislatures before it becomes a law. (ANI)

