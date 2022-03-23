Birbhum violence: BJP delegation visits Bogtui village, demands CBI probe

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday visited the Bogtui village in Birbhum district where eight charred bodies were found after houses were set on fire.

The delegation was led by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Arjun Singh was also present in the delegation.



"It is a very unfortunate incident. No words are sufficient to condemn it. Calcutta High Court has given directions to Central Forensics. We demand an NIA or CBI probe. SIT is a wing of the state government. Chief Minister is trying to save the government. President's rule is the only way to save our Bengal," Adhikari told ANI.

BJP MP Arjun Singh said an atmosphere of terror is there in Rampurhat and villages look deserted.





"There is an atmosphere of terror here. Villages are deserted. It is shameful that this government let several innocent people die. Policemen were kept standing and did nothing. Mamata Banerjee should resign immediately and this case should be handed over to CBI or NIA," Singh told ANI.

Further, the BJP delegation also visited Rampurhat Hospital to meet the injured in the incident.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.



Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported on Monday night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident. (ANI)

