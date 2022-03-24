Birbhum violence: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee, says democracy under biggest threat in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid the row over the Birbhum violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said democracy is under the biggest threat in West Bengal.

The BJP leader slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "falling law and order situation in West Bengal."

Briefing mediapersons here Patra said, "This is the fall of humanity. The way eight people were burnt to death, is a matter of great concern for the entire country. A few questions should be asked to Mamata Banerjee. These are revenge killings. Democracy is under the greatest threat in West Bengal. According to the postmortem report, these people were badly beaten up and then burnt alive. This is almost like a concentration camp.

Terming Mamata Banerjee as "Nirmam Banerjee", the BJP leader further said, "These are gruesome killings. This is because the administration is working hand-in-glove with these people. Even ambulances were not being sent to that place on time."

Patra demanded that Chief Minister Banerjee aplogoise for her remarks for likening the brutal incident with mere sneezing. He said, "Is this equivalent to sneezing? Would you compare this with sneezing? Mamata Banerjee should apologize."



A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached Bagtui village in Rampurhat to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident and directed that the state government submit within 24 hours a status report on the incident.

The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following the direction. CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

