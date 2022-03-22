Birbhum violence: West Bengal BJP MPs call on Amit Shah, demand CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Following the violence in Birbhum in which eight persons were killed, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the law and order situation in the state. The delegation included Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, Jagannath Sarkar, Raju Bista, Arjun Singh and others.

The delegation also handed over a letter to Shah over the matter.





Following the meeting, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that he will seek a report of the Birbhum incident in 72 hours. After which a team will go there to review the law and order situation. Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable. She is the Chief Minister. She should resign from her post."



As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.



Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

