Biren Singh slams Bharat Jodo Yatra, says "Congress broke India, BJP unifying it"

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday took a swipe at Congress over the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that their motive of "unification of India" would have been believed in if the party had abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday along with senior party leaders began the second day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Agasteeswaram town of Kanniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Congress which broke India is conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra. If they had removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the people would have believed that they want to unite India. But it was abrogated by the BJP."



"Congress broke India, BJP is unifying it. The people of India know about everything," added.

The Chief Minister also took a jibe at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her "Khela Hobe in 2024" remark, and said "nobody can defeat the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Reacting on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to the national capital and his meeting with the Opposition leaders in an attempt to unite them ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh said he "deceived the BJP" and he was answered by the five JD(U) MLAs who jumped ship to join the BJP in Manipur earlier this month.

"Nitish Kumar is busy uniting the Opposition for the 2024 general polls, he has deceived the BJP and he has got the answers from Manipur. What you sow is what you reap. The BJP did everything for Nitish Kumar, making him the chief minister despite being in the majority. But he deceived us," he said.

"The JD(U) MLAs in Manipur wanted to be with NDA, and so they joined the BJP. They said that they wanted to remain with the NDA and they are satisfied with the work being done by PM Modi," Singh added. (ANI)

