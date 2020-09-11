BJD whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on September 14

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House on September 14, 2020, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"All Biju Janata Dal Members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020," Dr Sasmit Patra, Chief Whip, Biju Janata Dal (Rajya Sabha) said.

"All Members of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on September 14, 2020," he added.

The election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Today is the last date for filing nomination till 12 noon. JD-U member Harivansh has been fielded as the NDA nominee for the post.

The BJP has also issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for September 14. The ruling party has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off. (ANI)

