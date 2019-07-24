BJD's Sabitri Agarwalla leading in Patkura Assembly poll

Patkura (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of deceased BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, is leading by 17,234 votes against BJP's Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Assembly election, where polling was held on July 20.

Polling in Patkura was scheduled to be held on April 29, but couldn't take place due to the death of Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20. It was rescheduled for May 19, but once again could not be held due to the occurrence of cyclonic storm 'Fani'.

BJD had formed the government after winning 112 Assembly seats in the 146-member House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overtook Congress as the main opposition party by winning 23 seats, while the latter could only win nine seats.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJD had got 117 seats, Congress won 16 seats and BJP bagged ten seats. (ANI)

