BJD's survival not dependent on me or other leaders: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): As the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed it's 23rd Foundation Day on Thursday, BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that "the party was not dependent on him or other leaders for survival".

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said: "BJD is not a political party and it is not dependent on some leaders, including me for its survival and growth. Former CM Biju Patnaik used to say 'Do not be loyal to me but be loyal to the cause of Odisha's destiny' and true to his words, BJD has become a people's movement."

Patnaik further congratulated the party workers, and stated that their hard work, dedication, and sacrifice worked like oxygen for the party.

"We worked for the fulfilment of people's aspirations, and to fulfill the responsibility given to us. Our aim is not to win the elections, but to win the hearts of people, for which we have been working 365 days in a year," said Patnaik.

The party was founded on December 26, 1997, and has been ruling the state of Odisha since 2000. (ANI)

