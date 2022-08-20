BJP, AAP trade barbs over CBI raid at Sisodia's residence, Anurag Thakur takes "Money Shh" jibe at Delhi Dy CM

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The war of words between BJP and AAP continued a day after the CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in the excise policy case with union minister Anurag Thakur stating that the AAP leader might have changed his name to "Money Shh" and asking why Delhi government's liquor policy was taken back if it was fine.

Sisodia said he might be arrested soon and that the liquor issue was just an excuse to target him since he was a minister under Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia alleged that the raid against him was all political and had nothing to do with the alleged violations in Delhi's Excise Policy.

"Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me... we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us... Elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP," said Sisodia said at a press conference in the national capital today.

"Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal... whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal... I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," he said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Sisodia on Saturday, saying that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister might have changed his name to "Money Shh", alleging that he is good at taking money and keeping quiet about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader challenged the Delhi Chief Minister to respond answers to his questions within 24 hours.

"Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?... I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference.

Thakur alleged that though Manish Sisodia is accused number one in the alleged liquor scam, Arvind Kejriwal was its kingpin.

"No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia (Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader) but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM). Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions," he added.

Thakur's remarks came after Sisodia earlier today said that he might be arrested soon.

The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at Sisodia's residence in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

In his remarks to the media on Saturday, Sisodia said Delhi's excise policy was the best policy.

"Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency and sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi government would've been getting at least Rs 10,000 cr every year."

Earlier on Friday, Sisodia said that he and his family had cooperated with the CBI, which he claimed was "being misused" by the Centre, on a day when the investigative agency carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a case linked to the AAP government now withdrawn excise policy.

Speaking to the reporters after the CBI officials left after a 14-hour-long raid on Friday, Sisodia said, "CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused."

Sisodia was among 15 persons booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

The FIR said that "facts in the matter prima facie disclose the commission of offences" punishable under section 120-B, 477A IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988" against the accused.

The premises of then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Anand Tiwari were among those searched.

Amid the furore over the CBI raid, Kejriwal said he and Sisodia will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday. Gujarat is slated to the polls later this year.

"On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had issued search warrants against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, a day before the CBI raid.

While the FIR was registered on August 17, the concerned court of ASJ MK Nagpal issued the search warrant to CBI in the matter on August 18, 2022. The search list submitted by CBI included some documents in the court.

CBI registered a case against Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi, Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi, Pankaj Bhatnagar, then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD of Delhi and 10 liquor licensees, their associates and unknown others on a reference from Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nair, who is an accused in the case, said he will cooperate with CBI in the probe.

"I am surprised to see the news claiming that I have run away abroad. I have been here for the last few weeks due to some personal work. It is wrong to say that I am absconding," Nair said

"Yesterday, my house in Mumbai was raided. I spoke to the CBI officer on phone and asked her whether I needed to come. She told me that a CBI officer named Mr Alok will get in touch with me and inform me when and where to report. I have neither received any notice nor any call from Mr Alok. I have not done anything wrong so there is no question of running away," he added.

Former union minister Kapil Sibal, who had on Friday slammed the government over the CBI raid on Sisodia, termed the agency as "uncaged parrot".

"CBI, once a "caged parrot" is now uncaged. Now, its plumes are saffron Its wings are ED It parrots what his Master says!" Sibal said in a tweet.

The CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in the excise policy case on Friday has exposed fault lines amid talk of opposition unity for the 2024 electoral battle with Congress supporting the action by the probe agency while several other opposition parties including Trinamool Congress and CPI-M slamming the government over action against the AAP leader.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday slammed the Congress over its stance, saying that the party has been unable to rise above its interests as AAP is its formidable opponent.

Mehbooba Mufti referred to protest by Delhi Congress seeking Sisodia's resignation and accused the party of joining "BJP's propaganda" even as it is "victim of ED onslaught".

"Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should've rallied together," Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Delhi Congress held a protest on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in Delhi Excise Policy following CBI raid at his residence.

The protesters raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia. (ANI)