BJP 'Abhyas Varga' to be held in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The two-day 'Abhyas Varga' of BJP Ministers and MPs will be held on August 3 and 4 in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National working President Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be present in the event.
Earlier today, the date for the next BJP's parliamentary party meeting was finalised for July 30.(ANI)

Centre's move to deploy additional forces creating 'ominous...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing war of words between the Centre and opposition parties over the deployment of additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the government must come clean on the issue as this has created 'ominous unce

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Truck carrying 40 pilgrims overturns, 21 injured

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 21 people were injured after a truck overturned at Mandyali village here on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

6 trains cancelled, 3 diverted from Mumbai due to rainfall

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Six trains were cancelled and three were diverted in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, said Central Railway on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims overturns; two dead

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday got overturned while journeying from Jaunpur to Prayagraj in which two pilgrims lost their lives and around six got seriously injured.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Chhattisgarh: Major attack on security forces averted in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A major Naxal attack on security forces was averted on Sunday thanks to the alertness of local administration in Raynar Batumpara area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to...

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kashmiri youth came in huge numbers to take the common entrance test for recruitment in the Indian Army here on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Ahead of trust vote, Congress to hold legislative party meeting tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Congress will hold a legislative party meeting here on Monday, ahead of the confidence motion in the state Assembly.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:40 IST

Man commits suicide in Odisha's Naupada town

Naupada (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): A man committed suicide by jumping under the rear tyre of a moving truck on the National Highway 353 in Nuapada town on Saturday afternoon.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Always held people's interests close to his heart: Sonia mourns...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of senior party leader S Jaipal Reddy who passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 77.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Minor gang raped in Alwar, photograph of incident made viral

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here in Alwar district.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:31 IST

Assam floods: Around 651 villages affected in Barpeta district

Barpeta [Assam], July 28 (ANI): Over 11 lakh people in around 651 villages of Assam's Barpeta district have adversely been affected by floods.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Woman killed in building collapse in Jodhpur

Jodhpur [Rajasthan], July 28 (ANI): A woman was killed on Sunday after a portion of a residential building collapsed following heavy rainfall in Jodhpur.

