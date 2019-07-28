BJP 'Abhyas Varga' to be held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The two-day 'Abhyas Varga' of BJP Ministers and MPs will be held on August 3 and 4 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National working President Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be present in the event.

Earlier today, the date for the next BJP's parliamentary party meeting was finalised for July 30.(ANI)

