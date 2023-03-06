BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign intervention in India's affairs, dubs it "betrayal of Bharat"

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Congress leader has sought the intervention of foreign countries in India's affairs and dubbed his act as a "betrayal of Bharat" in the 75th year of the country's Independence.

Poonawalla said that Gandhi has crossed all limits in his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi in the UK said, "Why Europe and the US - the defenders of democracies were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?"

Slamming Gandhi for his statement, Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi was a serial offender and this time he has crossed all limits while allowing his hatred for one person and party to grow into hatred for India."

He labelled the Congress leader as a "constant cynic and purveyor of propaganda", and asked if Gandhi's remarks were not an assault on India's sovereignty and an insult to its citizens.

"If there are issues, we solve our own matters internally but how can Rahul seek the intervention of a foreign nation? What action is he seeking on India? Do we complain about our internal affairs to a neighbour? Today Rahul has emulated Mani Shankar Aiyyar who sought Pakistan's help to dislodge PM Modi from power once," he said.

"This was an act of Betrayal of Bharat and that too in the 75th Year of Independence when India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav you have an Indian MP go to Britain and seek the intervention of a former colonial master! Ironically he said that a person of Indian origin was leading Britain but here Rahul Gandhi wants foreign intervention!" Poonawalla added.

Earlier today, BJP MP Vivek Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi over his address at Cambridge and accused him of being an "agenda carrier" of another country.

Thakur added that he is "seriously considering" bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke anti-India language in a foreign land again and again, so, I am seriously considering bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament," Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

Thakur added that Rahul Gandhi is instigating and painting the wrong picture of India.

He further said, "it's very clear that he is an agenda carrier of some other country...I am seriously considering bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming session as it has been happening again and again."

"Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the image of India and for this he is going to other countries of the world," he added. (ANI)