BJP accuses Sisodia of accepting bribe in Excise Policy, calls Telangana's K Kavitha "middleman" in case

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha was the "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The BJP alleged that a bribe of crores of rupees was given to Manish Sisodia to increase the commission from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new liquor policy and the first instalment of the same was given to him. BJP further alleged Rs 150 crore was given to Sisodia.

Accusing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of holding meetings with the Telangana leader, the BJP sought an answer from him if he had met Kavitha.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a press conference and alleged that KCR's daughter K Kavitha acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the AAP government.

The BJP leaders said that several meetings were held between the liquor mafia, ministers and officers to make the excise policy in line with them.



"The meeting was done in Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. The Delhi Excise officer, commissioner, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, some liquor mafia and some political persons were the attendants of the meeting. KCR's family members were present in the meeting. She had brought many members of the liquor mafia to meet Manish Sisodia. They came on a private plane. They had implemented the policy in Punjab. They had planned everything along with Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia," said Verma.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia should explain why the commission of liquor sellers was increased by 10 per cent. He should also explain the relationship between him, K Kavitha and the members of the liquor mafia - Dinesh Arora, Vijay Nayar and Vijay Arora. And by collecting money from all this, Aman Dhal used to do the work of giving it to the Aam Aadmi Party. Which has liquor contracts in Delhi as well as in Punjab," he alleged.

Manjinder Sirsa said that he will soon reveal the evidence of the politicians' involvement in the case.

"Along with the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi, meetings of these liquor mafia were also held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh. After these meetings, AAP leaders implemented the same liquor policy in Delhi and Punjab which is already being followed in Telangana and West Bengal," he alleged.

Meanwhile, strongly attacking the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday termed Manish Sisodia as the "Liquor Minister".

"It is seen for the first time in independent India that the Education Minister is the Liquor Minister," Adesh Gupta said in a press meeting.

He further alleged the excise policy of the Delhi government as a 'sinful, corrupt, and tyrannical policy.' (ANI)

