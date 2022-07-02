BJP adopts resolution on economy, welfare of the poor at national executive meet in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): To further fulfil promises, connect the youth with more economic and job opportunities, ensure welfare of all and take forward PM Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, the BJP adopted a Sankalp (resolution) on the economy and the welfare of the poor, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

"Putting people at the heart of his policies has been a hallmark of PM Modi's governance model, for which he has been appreciated by all. We acknowledged, appreciated and thanked PM Modi for creating new paradigms in Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan," he said.

The Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has just been passed in the BJP's National Working Committee meeting as the Prime Minister's governance model has concern for the poor and it is our priority in the country.

"After Covid-19, encouraging financial statistics of the country have been witnessed. Overall development of 8.7 per cent has been achieved before the country in the year 2021-22. The country's exports have increased, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased in the country. In the last 8 years, many path-breaking decisions have been taken in the country, from GST to PLI," the Education Minister said.

"In the past eight years, many instruments have been made in the country with which the country has established itself as the sixth robust economy in the world... In the coming 25 years we will evolve as a powerful mahashakti (super power)," he added.

In the address, Pradhan also highlighted various achievements of the PM Modi-led government and said that his farsightedness and vision have been lauded by everyone. He called the Gareeb Kalyan Scheme a major achievement for citizen's welfare.

The financial and Gareeb Kalyan Sankalp proposal was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was supported by the BJP's Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, in the National Executive Meet in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited. (ANI)