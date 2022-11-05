BJP alleges corruption in registration of construction workers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged corruption in the registration of construction workers in Delhi and said that fraud took place in the registration of nearly 2 lakh construction workers between the period of 2018 and 2021.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that 2 lakh out of the 9 lakh construction workers who registered in Delhi Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board in three years were fake.

"The registries made under the AAP have been severely mischievous. There has been an existing scam to the tune of crores of rupees. The candidates are not real entities, but proxies with the ghost registries, Patra said.

"Almost 9 lakh people were registered as construction workers by AAP between 2018 and 2021, of which almost 2 lakh were fake as per an investigation. Here, 65,000 construction workers had only one mobile number and this is how the fraud took place," he alleged.

He said that the number of "fake" registrations is only preliminary and can increase.



"Over 4,000 had the same permanent addresses. This is only preliminary investigation which states that about 2 lakh such registrations are fake and the number can increase to much more," he said.

"The board formed under Manish Sisodia has 3,000 crore rupees as the corpus fund for this year. This hefty amount will sadly be disbursed amongst the bogus entities immersed in the scam," Patra added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the AAP had done a scam of 143 crores earlier from the workers' funds.

"The person who can snatch the rights of labourers by making so many luscious promises, There is no need to tell how big an enemy of Delhi he is. Even before this, the Aam Aadmi Party had done a scam of 143 crores from the workers' funds and used it in the work of the party," he alleged.

Tiwari accused Kejriwal of being on electoral visits.

"The person who can leave his state suffocating in pollution comes for 2 hours just to hold a press conference, He is not worrying about Delhi, he is just on an election tour. He has no right to be the Chief Minister. he should resign from his post," he said. (ANI)

