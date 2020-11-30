BJP ally in Rajasthan threatens to quit NDA if new farm laws not repealed

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal has termed the three new farm laws as "black laws" and said that his party will "think about continuing its support" to the ruling BJP-led NDA if these are not repealed.

Beniwal, who is MP from Nagaur, said he had written to Home Minister Amit Shah for the repeal of the laws. He said the Centre should hold unconditional talks with protesting farmers.

"I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shahji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we will think about continuing our support to NDA (National Democratic Alliance)," Beniwal said in a video statement.

In his letter, Beniwal said the three farm sector laws should be immediately withdrawn in view of the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. He demanded implementation of all recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

Beniwal said since farmers and youth are the power of RLP, he would be "compelled to reconsider the decision of remaining a party in NDA, if the farm laws are not revoked at the earliest".



RLP is an ally of BJP in Rajasthan.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier this year pulled out of NDA and BJP-led government against the three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks".



The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

