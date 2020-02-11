BJP, Amit Shah ko current lagaa diya, quipped Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): People of Delhi have given a shock to BJP and Amit Shah, said AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, in a dig at the Home Minister, who in an election rally had said, "Press the EVM button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh."

"People of Delhi have given a current (shock) to BJP and Amit Shah. This is a victory of work and defeat of hatred. Not me, the people have broken the record of lead margin," Khan told ANI.

According to official EC trends, Khan, the incumbent MLA from Okhla seat, is way ahead with 50,902 votes, followed by BJP's Braham Singh and Pervez Hashmi of Congress.

Okhla constituency, under which Shaheen Bagh falls, is the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December last year.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

