Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad

BJP and its leaders hardly care about Constitution: Ghulam Nabi Azad

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:50 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party and its leaders "hardly care" about the Constitution.
"It looks as if the BJP government has come to power just to finish secularism, democracy, and Opposition. Their only goal is to have one political party, which is against democracy and constitution. BJP and its leaders hardly care about the Constitution," Azad said on Thursday.
Talking about the Congress and JD(S) MLAs residing at a Mumbai hotel, Azad claimed that the legislators were flown to Mumbai in a special aircraft and were not allowed to meet anyone except BJP leaders.
"With the active support of government and Raj Bhavan, BJP leaders made Congress leaders and ministers fly to Mumbai in special aircraft and provided them security from Maharashtra government. They were not allowed to meet anyone except BJP leaders," he said.
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday led a protest of party lawmakers against the BJP-led government over political developments in Karnataka and Goa, with the party also staging a walkout in both the houses of Parliament.
The party members protested in the morning in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex holding 'Save Democracy' banners. "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue," Rahul Gandhi told ANI.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government in Karnataka had on Saturday slumped into crisis following the resignation over 10 MLAs.
The dissident MLAs met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday and tendered their resignations.
With the resignation of these MLAs, the strength of the ruling coalition has come down to 103 while support for BJP has gone up to 106.
Meanwhile, in Goa, 10 Congress MLAs have joined the ruling BJP. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

Modi doing for Railways what Vajpayee did for roads: Suresh Angadi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi on Thursday said Railways has witnessed a change after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, adding that the latter did what late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did for roads in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:49 IST

UP: Man throws muddy water on Municipal Corporation officer...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man allegedly threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer here during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 05:44 IST

Iceland national found dead in Manali homestay

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12(ANI): An Iceland national was found dead at a homestay in Manali, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:49 IST

Police to check violation of rules in issuing weapon licenses to...

Haridwar (Uttrakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion and his family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:24 IST

Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, nabs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons - Natwardarak, the cricket betting bookie, and Gurnale Shidramesh, cricket betting collection agent - during a raid conducted at a

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:23 IST

Hyderabad: Wanted criminal Soumen Banerjee held; fake documents seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone, along with local police, apprehended one Soumen Banerjee, who is accused of cheating people under the guise of a customs officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

22 yrs later, Kenyan MP returns to India to repay Rs 200 debt

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 12 (ANI): A Member of Parliament (MP) from Kenya travelled all the way to Maharashtra's Aurangabad city just to repay a debt of Rs 200 he had taken from a grocer 22 years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:09 IST

International call racket busted in Rachakonda

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths have arrested cyber fraudsters Kema Murali Krishna, Shakamuri Prasanna Kumar, and Mandava Swaroopnath Chowdhary in connection with a call racket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:56 IST

DERC controlled like a 'puppet' by Kejriwal, says Congress' Haroon Yusuf

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Haroon Yusuf on Thursday said the Delhi Congress abstained from the public hearing to discuss the power tariff hike, organised by regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday, as the "one-memb

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:59 IST

9,500 buses to ply on Delhi roads by May 2020: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Rajasthan Court allows police to reinvestigate cow smuggling...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): A local court in Alwar on Thursday accepted a plea by state police to conduct further investigation in a cow smuggling case against three people, including two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017.

Read More
iocl