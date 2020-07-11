BJP and JDU have been in govt even without LJP: Sanjay Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan on Friday said that it must not be forgotten that even without Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU) have been in government.

Sanjay Paswan's statement came after LJP President Chirag Paswan took to twitter and posted a thread of tweets regarding Bihar Assembly Elections yesterday.

"It is not possible for Ram Vilas ji to do something with his influence, he cannot do it with pressure. You sacrifice something and so will we. It should not be forgotten that BJP and JDU have been in government even without LJP," said Sanjay Paswan.

"This is part of LJP's strategy that such things are being said," he added.

Chirag Paswan on Friday said that Election Commission should consider the possibility of risk to people and of low polling percentage if assembly elections are held in Bihar during coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Paswan said not only Bihar but the entire country is affected by COVID-19. It has not only impacted the budget of the common man but of central and Bihar governments, he said.

"In such a scenario, holding elections will put extra economic burden. All members of the parliamentary board expressed concern over this," he said.

"The Election Commission should also take a decision after due deliberation. It may not happen that a big population is put to risk due to elections. The polling percentage can stay very low during the pandemic which is not good for democracy," he said

He also said that the party was fully "prepared" for elections. (ANI)

