BJP announces 9 candidates for RS polls, fields Scindia from Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of nine party candidates including Jyotiraditya Scindia for the coming election to the Rajya Sabha.

Scindia, who joined the BJP today after severing ties with the Congress, has been fielded for the Upper House of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Bhubaneswar Kalita from Assam, Vivek Thakur, son of former Union Minister CP Thakur, from Bihar, Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara from Gujarat, Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand, Lisemba Maharaj from Manipur, Udyan Raje Bhonsle from Maharashtra and Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan.

The Rajya Sabha candidates from the alliance parties of the BJP are Ramdas Athawale from RPI-A in Maharashtra and Biswajit Daimary of BPF in Assam.

The notification for the poll was issued on March 6. The last date of filing nominations is March 13. The polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, which will be followed by the counting of votes at 5 pm. (ANI)