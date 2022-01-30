BJP announces tickets for Manipur polls, CM Biren Singh to contest from Heingang

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP which is seeking its second term in office in Manipur has announced tickets for candidates for all 60 assembly seats.

Sitting Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be contesting the election from Heingang. PWD minister in the government Thangom Biswajit Singh will contest from Thongju.

The party has given tickets to people cutting across sections of society including women doctors, IAS officers and sportspersons.

Former footballers N Biren Singh, Letpao Haokip and Somatai Shaiza have been fielded. Martial Arts player Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been given a ticket.

BJP has fielded three retired IAS officers Kh. Raghumani Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh and Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) who has taken VRS recently.

The party which had given Manipur its first woman president namely Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi has fielded three women candidates, namely Soraisam Kebi Devi, SS Olish and Nemcha Kipgen.

Only tickets of two candidates, who were sitting MLAs, have been cut.

"When PM Narendra Modi came to Manipur, the people were so overjoyed and felt happy that PM Narendra Modi holds us so close in his heart. So, in return, the people of Manipur have now decided that they will keep PM Modi close to their hearts by electing the government with a two-third majority," Sambit Patra, BJP Manipur incharge said.

The BJP has set itself a target of winning two-thirds majority with at least 40 seats out of 60 seats.

"BJP will contest all the 60 seats and will get a majority on its own. The Modi government has ensured that Manipur will get a stable government and will continue to ensure the development and peace of the region," BJP's Manipur election incharge Bhupendra Yadav announced.

Currently, the NDA, led by the BJP, is in majority in the assembly. This includes 30 BJP MLAs and three MLAs from NPP and four NDF and three independents.

Leading the NDA government, Biren Singh on March 15, 2017, formed the government in Manipur. It, however, got a major jolt in June 2020, when nine MLAs, including ministers, withdrew their support from the government, reducing it to a minority. An intervention by the central leadership within a week resulted in four NPP MLAs coming back to the NDA fold, thereby averting the fall of the government.

Manipur goes into polls in two phases-February 27 and March 3 for polling on 60 Assembly seats. Results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)