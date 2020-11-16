BJP appoints Anurag Thakur as party's election in-charge for local body polls in J-K

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP leader Anurag Thakur appointed as the election in-charge of the party for the upcoming local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Dist Development Council (DDC) elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.



Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will contest Dist Development Council (DDC) poll and will try to defeat those who have been forcefully implementing laws in Union Territory (UT).

"Today Farooq Saab (Farooq Abdullah) called the meeting to give final touches to the seat-sharing, and by and large we are satisfied. In politics, there is nothing that is100 per cent satisfactory, but the peaceful environment in which the whole arrangement has been finalized, gives us hope that all the parties in the alliance of will try to defeat those who've been forcefully implementing Acts and laws in UT and policies which don't seem to be in favour of people here," said Mir after the meeting called at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.

The mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the PAGD last month and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. (ANI)

