BJP appoints Bhupender Yadav as party's poll in-charge for GHMC election

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI):The BJP on Sunday appointed its national general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party's election in-charge for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

Karnataka minister Dr Sudhakar, BJP chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar and party general Pradipsinh Vaghela and Satish Reddy have been appointed as co-in-charges.

Recently, BJP has won the bypoll held on Dubbaka Assembly constituency in Telangana. BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.





BJP secured 62,772 votes, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.



The vote share of BJP in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS' 38.08 per cent.(ANI)

