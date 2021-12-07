Representative Image
BJP appoints Dilip Saikia as in-charge of local body polls in Andaman and Nicobar

ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2021 23:05 IST


New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda appointed National General Secretary and MP from Assam, Dilip Saikia in charge of forthcoming local body elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BJP Delhi leader Ashish Sood and West Bengal MLA Agnimitra Paul have been named as election co-incharges for the upcoming election.
The letter announcing the above announcements were released on Tuesday by the office of Arun Singh, National General Secretary, BJP. (ANI)

