BJP appoints new State chiefs for Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi

New Delhi [India] March 23 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday appointed party chiefs for four States of Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi and Bihar.

Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh CP Joshi has been appointed as the new Rajashtan BJP president of Rajasthan, replacing the current state president Satish Punia.

The major reshuffle is being seen as party's preparation for the upcoming Rajasthan legislative assembly election which is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 and for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Virender Sachdeva, who was till now holding responsibility of the working state president in Delhi, has now been appointed by the BJP high command as the full-time state president of Delhi.

Apart from this, BJP has also announced the appointment of new state presidents in Bihar and Odisha.

Member of Bihar Legislative Council Samrat Chowdhary has been appointed as the new State President of Bihar BJP. In Odisha, former State revenue minister Manmohal Samal has been made the new state president of the party. (ANI)