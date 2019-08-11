Representative Image
Representative Image

BJP asks party leaders, workers to enroll 5 lakh new members in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 03:25 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Telangana BJP President K Laxman on Friday asked party leaders to enroll 5 lakh people as party members in the ongoing membership drive which has been extended till August 20.
MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya were also present in the BJP's city working committee meeting here to evaluate the membership drive.
"There is a need to increase members in Hyderabad city. Amit Shah will also take a note on how many people have joined the BJP here. So, we should keep it in mind and should increase the memberships. He had already said that in South India after Karnataka, BJP should form government in Telangana. The environment in Telangana is also in favour of BJP party and we should utilize it," Reddy said.
The BJP's membership drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on July 6.
BJP MLC Ramchander said that the party is preparing its ground for the upcoming municipal elections.
"We plan to increase the members in Hyderabad city to 8 Lakh. We have 3.6 lakh members right now and are planning to enroll 4.5 lakh more members in the city. 1.5 lakh people have taken BJP membership in the city and we are speeding it up to reach the target. The last date of membership drive has been extended to August 20 from August 11," he said.
"We are targeting to win the Municipal elections, which are to be held in the coming days. TRS, Congress and TDP cadres also wanted to join the BJP party. We have asked our party workers to see that they join our party," he said.
BJP leader Rama Krishna said the membership drive is witnessing good response from people after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"We have participated in city executive meeting held in Hyderabad city. Our leadership has fixed a target of 5 lakhs BJP members in Hyderabad and asked us to participate in the membership drive," he said.
"We are also getting a good response from people in Hyderabad after the abrogation of Article 370. After this move taken by the central government, people are showing interest to join the BJP party. They are also ready to elect us to the power in the upcoming elections," Rama Krishna said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 04:29 IST

Amit Shah to attend public meeting on Telangana Liberation day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Saturday said that the party unit has invited Union Home Minister and BJP National president Amit Shah to attend a public meeting on the Telangana Liberation Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 04:01 IST

Section 144 to be lifted in Valley within week: MoS Home Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday assured that Section 144 will be lifted soon in Jammu and Kashmir where it was in place after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 03:26 IST

ONGC has vital role in reducing import of Hydrocarbon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that ONGC has a vital role in reducing the import of hydrocarbon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 03:18 IST

Telangana CM names barrages, pump houses under Kaleswaram...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has named barrages, pump houses under the Kaleswaram project after several Goddesses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:57 IST

Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the light of the new Panchayat Act, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday clarified that Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened and total clarity would be given on the duties and responsibilities of the concerned officials from Villag

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:54 IST

Hyderabad doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India] Aug 11 (ANI): A city-based doctor died during a para-gliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, according to authorities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:39 IST

Sonia Gandhi takes over as interim chief in challenging times...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI) Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest-serving Congress president, was chosen as interim chief of the party on Saturday by Congress Working Committee and has taken over leadership of the party from her son Rahul Gandhi who had succeeded her in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:07 IST

BJP posts 7 second video message to target dynasty in Congress

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI) The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at Congress for sticking to Nehru-Gandhi family by appointing UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as party's interim president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:36 IST

CWC picks Sonia Gandhi as interim chief of Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday chose Sonia Gandhi as "interim president" of the party, nearly two-and-half months after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party chief taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:16 IST

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sonia after CWC appoints her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After a month of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president until it elects a new party chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:11 IST

Boulder falls on road, blocked portion of NH 125

Uttarakhand (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Due to heavy and continuous rains, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:59 IST

CWC applauds Rahul's courage, conviction in stepping down as...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday applauded Rahul Gandhi for stepping down as party president taking "personal responsibility" for the grand old party's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and thereby "setting new standards of accountabili

Read More
iocl