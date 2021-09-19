BJP asks Sonia Gandhi to come clean on 'anti-national' Navjot Sidhu

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): Expressing grave concerns after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Sidhu "anti-national", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded clarification from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to explain her stand on it.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Amarinder describing Sidhu as a "man having close links with Pakistan" was an alarming statement.



"If Sidhu is a threat to the nation why is Congress high command including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi supporting Sidhu as PCC chief of a border state," Chugh asked.

While underlining that Amarinder Singh has made very serious allegations against Navjot Sidhu by calling him "anti-national", Chugh demanded that the AICC high command needs to come clean on the matter.

After resigning as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Saturday, Amarinder Singh lashed out at Navjot Singh Sidhu over his Pakistan connection and had raised questions about Sidhu's praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and even called him anti-national. (ANI)

