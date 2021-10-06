BJP assessing impact of Lakhimpur Kheri incident as opposition steps up attack

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): With just months to go for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is closely monitoring the developments in and around Lakhimpur Kheri and their impact across the state.

Eight people have lost their lives in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

While senior party leaders believe that the Yogi Adiyanath government has acted with speed before the incident could escalate and snowball into something bigger, there are other leaders who believe the storm hasn't yet passed for Kheri MP Ajay Mishra Teni, who is Union Minister of State for Home.

According to sources in the party, Teni has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the incident.

"Teni wasn't present at the place neither we saw any clip placing his son at the place of incident. This is why he hasn't been asked to resign as yet. Things are settled as of now," added a source.



Sources said Teni had reportedly met UP in charge Dharmendra Pradhan and spent some time in his ministry.

The party is expected to analyse the issue and reasons behind the incident while top leadership including BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan are understood to be closely monitoring the situation and developments in the case.

Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the government and are pressing for Teni's resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday to meet the families of those killed in the violence.

The BJP is also learnt to be assessing the impact of the incident in terms of its impact on the assembly polls which will take place early next year.

"Any action would be taken after the party assesses the situation," a source said.

Sources said Teni's son, who is named in the FIR, will cooperate in the investigation and this will help calm the situation.

They said that the agitation appears less as that of farmers and more as that "incited by a particular group". (ANI)

