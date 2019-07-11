BJP attempting to have 'One Nation One Party', says Goa Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not attempting to have 'One Nation One Election' but 'One Nation One Party', the Goa Congress said on Wednesday.

The remark came after 10 Congress MLAs merged with BJP in Goa.

In a statement, Congress' Goa unit president Girish Chodankar said the BJP has exposed its "intense insecurity" with its coalition partner and within its camp by inducting ten Congress MLAs in their camp.

"Despite having clear numbers on the floor of the House, BJP Chief minister Pramod Sawant indulging into such unethical has displayed his fear to face the united opposition for the upcoming assembly session," he said.

Furthermore, Chodankar claimed that the 10 legislators who merged with the BJP have fallen prey to blackmailing and other "luring tactics" adopted by BJP by "taking advantage of their weaknesses."

"Is this the new India that the BJP advocating after the Lok Sabha election?" he asked.

Continuing his tirade against the ruling party, the Congress leader said the entire episode reflects the "utter misuse of power" by BJP.

"This is also a lesson to its alliance partners who went against the mandate of people in 2017 and installed BJP in power. This was the day in waiting as they disrespected the common people.

It is time for Congress to go back to the grass root level and expose the BJP. The move of ten MLAs switching sides will not augur well with the electorate who will defeat the BJP and its cronies once again, repeating the performance of 2017," he said.

"People are watching this naked game of destruction of democracy and they will certainly teach a lesson to those involved in this utter shameful act of murdering Democracy," Chodankar added.

The 10 Congress MLAs who severed ties with the grand old party are -- Chandrakant Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

