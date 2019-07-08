BJP behind political crisis in Karnataka, all ministers will resign, says DK Suresh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister D K Suresh on Monday alleged that BJP is behind the political crisis in the state.

"All ministers are going to resign. Some of them are involved with other work but they may come," said Suresh while speaking to media.

Hitting out at BJP, Suresh alleged, BJP's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy."

"The special flight in which the Congress MLAs have gone to Mumbai belongs to some BJP MP. Why the MLAs are staying in Mumbai? They can stay here if they are so confident. They have been given police protection by Mumbai police. This means Mumbai government is involved in this operation lotus of the BJP," he said.

While Karnataka Minister MC Managuli said, "I was called by our president HD Deve Gowda. Our government will remain safe and I have discussed things with him."

Meanwhile, in another blow to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, Karnataka Minister and Independent legislator H Nagesh resigned from the state cabinet on Monday and offered support to the BJP, if they form the government. (ANI)

