BJP behind violence in Delhi, they're also threatening judges and courts: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Congress leader and KPCC working President Eshwar Khandre on Friday accused the BJP of being behind the violence in Delhi and further alleged that the party was threatening judges and courts.

"BJP is the reason behind 38 deaths and communal violence in Delhi. Delhi comes under Home Minister Amit shah, that's why we are demanding his resignation. BJP's Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and other leaders made provocative statements and then judges were transferred after they asked for an inquiry. The BJP government is threatening the courts and judges, this is our allegation against BJP and it is the truth," Khandre said.

The Congress leader further demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Home Minister or action against him by the President.

"Amit Shah should resign or President must take action against him as soon as possible," he said.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that rocked northeast Delhi for the last few days.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi-led delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week demanding Shah's resignation. (ANI)