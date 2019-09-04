National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santhosh. File/Photo
National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santhosh. File/Photo

BJP BL Santhosh joins the chorus against Congress on DK Shivakumar

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:09 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santhosh attack on Congress after the arrest of its Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar by saying the then Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa faces judicial trial and gets a clean chit. Never was democracy in danger, he said on Wednesday.
"The then Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa faces judicial trial and gets a clean chit. Never was democracy in danger. Now Congress leaders are under scrutiny. Democracy gets admitted to ICU. There is a limit Congis. Nation understands you perfectly Off late," Santhosh tweeted thereby establishing the difference on how Congress and BJP leaders face corruption charges.
The BJP has intensified its attack on Congress after the arrest of its Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar by the enforcement directorate.
The party hopes that the arrest, soon after that of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is expected to help further cement its image as an anti-corruption crusader.
The Congress has been crying hoarse after the arrest claiming that it was an assault on democracy and that BJP is trying to demoralize the party by arresting Shivakumar.
Taking on the Congress, BJPs national general secretary organization BL Santhosh said, "The then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi submits himself to the notices of agencies, comes out untainted. The then Home Minister of Gujarat Amit Shah submits himself to the laws of the land and comes out unscathed."
This has come after Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa reportedly told various news channels that he is not happy with the arrest and hopes Shivakumar to be released.
Party's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, also said that it was shameful to see Congress protesting to protect the DK Shivakumar. "Can laws be different for people. More than eight crores were recovered from his residence in Delhi and there is a money trail behind it. Majority Congress leaders are out on bail. These leaders are riding on ' bailgadi'. ED is investigating it. Law will take its own course, " Patra added.
Shiv Kumar was arrested by the enforcement directorate on Tuesday evening from the national capital for his alleged involvement in shady financial transactions.
Backing the ED's action, P Murlidhar Rao, the national general secretary said, "the issue has nothing to do with politics and BJP. It has everything to do with money laundering and ED cases. He is facing cases. D K Shivakumar has taken the route of politicising. The arrest is related to the investigation into money laundering. As a political party BJP had no role to play in this." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Doctor operates right leg instead of performing Hydrocele...

Gaya (Bihar) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): A patient admitted to a hospital here has alleged that a surgeon instead of performing a 'Hydrocele' surgery performed a surgery on his right leg here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:29 IST

Democracy entrenched itself in Maldives: LS Speaker Om Birla

Male (Maldives), September 4 (ANI): In the past few months, democracy has entrenched itself in Maldives due to inclusive development-oriented and transparent approach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:27 IST

Police nabs most wanted criminal from Faridabad

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested an absconding criminal accused in many cases, from Faridabad here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:21 IST

Huge responsibility on my shoulders: Kumari Selja on her...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has been appointed as president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday ahead of Assembly polls in the state said that it is a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Hooda thanks Sonia for appointing him CLP leader, poll committee chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for appointing him Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Bihar: ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): ICICI bank's Government Banking Business Country Head Saurabh Kumar Singh presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Religion is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a war of words broke out with Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the word "religion" is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:43 IST

Cong revamps Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In a bid to revamp its organisation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the proposal to reorganise All India Congress Committee (AICC) Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Panchkula violence: Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet

Chandigarh [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence two years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:40 IST

U'khand: CM announces free travel in buses to ART centres for...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that people undergoing HIV treatment can now avail free travel service in the state buses to Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers to avail medical facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:33 IST

After demonetisation, GST, floods hit Agra's footwear industry hard

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Yet to recover from the setbacks Agra's footwear industry suffered due to demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the industry has now been hit hard by floods.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:28 IST

'Vendetta politics': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Shivakumar's arrest

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that party leader D K Shivakumar's arrest was politically motivated and accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies to "target individuals".

Read More
iocl