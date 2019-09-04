BJP BL Santhosh joins the chorus against Congress on DK Shivakumar

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santhosh attack on Congress after the arrest of its Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar by saying the then Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa faces judicial trial and gets a clean chit. Never was democracy in danger, he said on Wednesday.

"The then Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa faces judicial trial and gets a clean chit. Never was democracy in danger. Now Congress leaders are under scrutiny. Democracy gets admitted to ICU. There is a limit Congis. Nation understands you perfectly Off late," Santhosh tweeted thereby establishing the difference on how Congress and BJP leaders face corruption charges.

The BJP has intensified its attack on Congress after the arrest of its Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar by the enforcement directorate.

The party hopes that the arrest, soon after that of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is expected to help further cement its image as an anti-corruption crusader.

The Congress has been crying hoarse after the arrest claiming that it was an assault on democracy and that BJP is trying to demoralize the party by arresting Shivakumar.

Taking on the Congress, BJPs national general secretary organization BL Santhosh said, "The then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi submits himself to the notices of agencies, comes out untainted. The then Home Minister of Gujarat Amit Shah submits himself to the laws of the land and comes out unscathed."

This has come after Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa reportedly told various news channels that he is not happy with the arrest and hopes Shivakumar to be released.

Party's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, also said that it was shameful to see Congress protesting to protect the DK Shivakumar. "Can laws be different for people. More than eight crores were recovered from his residence in Delhi and there is a money trail behind it. Majority Congress leaders are out on bail. These leaders are riding on ' bailgadi'. ED is investigating it. Law will take its own course, " Patra added.

Shiv Kumar was arrested by the enforcement directorate on Tuesday evening from the national capital for his alleged involvement in shady financial transactions.

Backing the ED's action, P Murlidhar Rao, the national general secretary said, "the issue has nothing to do with politics and BJP. It has everything to do with money laundering and ED cases. He is facing cases. D K Shivakumar has taken the route of politicising. The arrest is related to the investigation into money laundering. As a political party BJP had no role to play in this." (ANI)

