BJP blames Congress, AAP for Delhi violence, says people were being instigated for past 2 months

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the violence which engulfed the North-East district of the national capital and alleged that these parties were instigating people for the past two months.

"The situation in North-East Delhi is under control. Arrests have been made, inquiries have been fast-tracked, and it will bring out the real culprits behind this violence. We are seeing that those who were elected from where violence was reported are absent from the scene. The Chief Minister is speaking in Assembly about the religion of those who were killed. They are blaming BJP for it," Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference here.

"Who started this? This did not happen in two days. People were being instigated for the past two months. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed on December 11, Congress held a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14 where she said 'now we have to decide: Is paar ya us paar'. Is this not instigation?" he asked.

The senior BJP leader alleged that there is a "selective silence" among Congress and AAP.

"Mani Shankar Aiyyar went to Pakistan and said 'we find hope in Shaheen Bagh'. Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor have supported protests like this. They are so vocal about Shaheen Bagh but they are selectively silent on today's day-long report by all channels that an AAP corporator's house has become a factory of riots. All kinds of ammunition, petrol bombs, stones of various sizes have found from his residence. Why is Congress silent on this? We condemn this," he said.

"Why they instigated the mob for the last two months? It had resulted in this kind of violence. Priyanka Gandhi said: "100s of people will be put behind bars." Is this not misinterpretation? and Rahul Gandhi said: 'Don't worry. We are with you'," he added.

Javadekar continued: "Amanatullah, who is now in AAP, said 'you won't be allowed to wear skull caps'. Can you tell me where this is written in CAA? Then Waris Pathan made a statement. All these are inflammatory statements, but Congress and AAP have not uttered a single word. I am surprised, there is selective silence."

The BJP leader said that the duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace and to have a dialogue with people in such a situation.

"Instead, we have seen those who fought elections from the regions from where the violence is being created are absent from the scene. Why are the other political parties silent on the attacks on policemen? Why are they silent on Ankit Sharma and the death of another police officer? So many journalists have been attacked as well," he said.

The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that began on Sunday rose to 34 today. The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 106 people.

Responding to Congress' allegations regarding the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, Javadekar said: "Transfer of Justice Murlidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium head by CJI. They recommended on February 12. And Justice's consent has already been taken."

Earlier in the day, Congress said that the Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, who pulled up the authorities yesterday over the violence in Delhi, was transferred "to save Bharatiya Janata Party leaders".

A government notification about the transfer of justice S Muralidhar was issued on Wednesday which had stated that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court.

The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

