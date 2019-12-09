BJP bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the BJP-led Central government is bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to hide its failures.

"They claimed that demonetisation and GST will boost the economy. What is the condition today? The income of farmers has also not doubled. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is also in poor condition. BJP is bringing this Bill to hide their failures," Yadav said.

He said that the party will oppose the Bill in the Parliament adding that none of the BJP government's policies or decisions have had any impact on the ground-level.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

