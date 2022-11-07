BJP candidate Aman Giri wins Gola Gokarnnath bypolls in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarnnath by-election in Uttar Pradesh with a margin of 34,298 votes.

According to Election Commission, with 1,24,810 votes Giri got 55.88 per cent of the total votes. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari came second with 40.52 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP party workers and voters as party candidate Aman Giri won Gola Gokarnnath by-election.



"Congratulations to all the hardworking workers and respected voters for the victory of BJP in the by-election in Gola Gokarnnath Vidhan Sabha seat! This spectacular victory is a symbol of people's faith in the double-engine BJP government's welfare policies. Thank you Gola Gokarnnath!" tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP was seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri in September.

With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the by-polls, the fight was between the BJP's Aman Giri and the SP candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.

Assembly bye-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)

