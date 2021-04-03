BJP candidate attacked in Hooghly; files complaint against TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers accusing the latter of attacking the motorcade of the BJP candidate in Jangipara in Hooghly district.

According to the complaint, TMC goons attacked and vandalised the motorcade of the BJP candidate from the Jangipara assembly constituency Debjit Sarkar while he was campaigning on Saturday.

The BJP says four party workers sustained serious injuries and admitted to the hospital. The letter mentions several TMC workers who allegedly committed the offence.



Jangipara will go for polls on Tuesday in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP has fielded Debjit Sarkar against TMC's Snehashis Chakraborty. While Sk Moinuddin is the candidate from the Samyukt Morcha.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)

