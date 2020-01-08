BJP capable of winning Bihar elections on its own, says Sanjay Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in Bihar due in October, BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Wednesday said that the party is capable of winning the elections on its own.

"People of Bihar want to see a BJP leader as Bihar Chief Minister. BJP is the strongest and most active party in the state," said Sanjay Paswan, BJP MLC while talking to ANI.

"Ultimately we will abide by what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi decide. However, we are capable of winning elections alone," he said.

On December 31, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had clarified that "all was well" between the two alliance partners, JDU and BJP, in the state.



"All is well, there is no problem," Kumar told ANI in response to a question on the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar.



The remarks by Kumar came after JDU vice president Prashant Kishor blazed gun over the alliance by asserting that his party was the senior partner in the alliance and must get more seats.



The Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had criticised Kishor for his statement and said that the 2020 Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year. (ANI)

