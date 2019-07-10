BJP capitalist party : Trinamool Congress

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that BJP is the "most capitalist party" in the world and said that 95 per cent of the electoral bonds funding went to the party.

Talking to the media here, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also accused the BJP of corruption, saying there had been "81 per cent increase" in its income after demonetisation.

He referred to a report by Association of Democratic Reforms report and said the BJP was the "richest party" in the country.

The report said that the BJP received the maximum donation of Rs 915.596 crore from 1731 corporate donors between 2016-17 and 2017-18 followed by Congress which received a total contribution of Rs 55.36 crore from 151 corporate donors. It said that the NCP received Rs 7.737 cr from 23 corporate donors.

It said six national parties - BJP, Congress, NCP, CPI, CPM and Trinamool Congress - received Rs 1059.25 crore through voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 out of which 93 per cent or Rs 985.18 crore was from corporate and business houses alone. This constituted 93 per cent of the total contribution to political parties from known sources.

Derek O'Brien also asked BJP to tell the country about the source of its funds. "How much money did they receive in the name of foreign funding via FCRA?" he asked.

He said that BJP had removed a cap vis-a-vis profits on the donations that could be made by companies.

The ADR report said BJP's and Congress' voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from corporate and business houses were 94 per cent and 81 per cent respectively between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

It said that Prudent/Satya Electoral Trust was the top donor for BJP and Congress. BJP declared receiving Rs 405.52 crore in 33 donations while Congress was the recipient of Rs 23.90 cr of funds in 13 donations from the trust.

The report said that of the donations made by corporate/business houses to the national parties between 2016-17 and 2017-18, Rs 22.59 crore was also received from the unsegregated category, which includes companies with no details available online or those with no clarity regarding the nature of their work.

It said that 916 donations through which national parties received Rs 120.14 crore do not have address details in the contribution form and 76 donations through which they received Rs 2.59 crore do not have PAN details. (ANI)

