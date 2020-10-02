BJP Central Election Committee to meet on Oct 4

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP will meet on October 4 to decide candidates for Bihar elections.

The nomination process of candidates for the first phase of Bihar polls has started and the last date is October 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawarchand Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shahnawaz Hussain, Vijaya Rahatakar besides Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi are likely to attend the meeting concerning party candidates in Bihar.

Nadda had announced his new team recently but the CEC has not been reconstituted.



According to sources, as per the protocol, whenever PM Modi takes part in any meeting, the COVID-19 RT-PCR test is done for the participants. They said leaders have also been asked to minimise interaction with others after giving samples for tests.

The first list of candidates will be announced after meeting of CEC.

The seat-sharing talks in NDA are still going on and are likely to be finalised in a day or two. LJP chief Chirag Paswan also met Amit Shah and JP Nadda today.

According to sources, BJP and JD-U have agreed on a 50:50 seat-sharing formula. Sources have also indicated that LJP is seeking at least 36 seats as it has six Lok Sabha MPs in Bihar.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

