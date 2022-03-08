BJP Central leadership talking to MGP for post-poll alliance: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership is in talks with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) over the possibility of the post-poll alliance if the party falls short of the majority mark, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"We will take the support of independent MLAs and MGP if we fall short of the majority mark. I am not aware of the exact demands made by the MGP. Our Central leadership is talking to them," said Sawant two days ahead of the counting of the votes.

Reacting to Exit polls, which predicted close finish in the state, Sawant said, "Barring one or two, every exit poll predicted that we will form the government. If we fall short of some number, the BJP is open to the prospects of a post-poll alliance."



Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday to brief him about the polls.

"I met PM Modi and briefed him about the elections," said BJP leader, adding that the BJP is set to win the polls.

In 2017, even though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, the BJP had formed the government with the support of regional parties like MGP and the Goa Forward Party.

However, ahead of the 2022 polls, MGP announced a pre-poll alliance with the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

