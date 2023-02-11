BJP chief JP Nadda to address two public rallies in West Bengal tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): After a hectic day-long visit to the poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is going to visit West Bengal on Sunday and address two public rallies there.

BJP Chief's visit will be a part of the 'Pravas' campaign, launched by the party to strengthen its organisation in "weak" 160 Lok Sabha seats across the country, said party sources.

According to party sources, Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Kali Mandir in Purbasthali (Purba Bardhaman) around 10:15 am tomorrow. He will then address a massive public rally at Thana Ground in Purbasthali (Purba Bardhaman) at 11:00 am.

BJP President will also address another massive public rally at Ram Nagar RSA Maidan in Purba Medinipur in West Bengal in the afternoon.

This will be Nadda's second visit to the state in a month, they pointed out.

He visited West Bengal on January 19, they said.

The BJP lost the Bardhaman Purba and Kanthi Lok Sabha seats to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections.

Kanthi is the hometown of the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)