BJP committed to reservation: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that BJP is committed to reservation for weaker sections and the party-led government was working for the welfare of all citizens.

"The BJP is committed to the reservation and no can remove it. Our Prime Minister's slogan is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas' (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust )and we are working on it", the minister said, while addressing people in Bihar's Ujiyarpur through a virtual rally.

Pointing out that the reservation was also given to upper castes, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only strengthened the reservation provisions but also extended them to the backwards among the upper castes through 10 per cent quota.

"The BJP is not only the biggest supporter of reservation but has worked on the basic mantra of development with justice. The Mandal Commission was set up in 1977, which gave it report in 1979 for reservation of OBC (Other Backward Caste). However, because of delay tactics of the Congress, the report was implemented in 1990, when BJP supported the then government. Now, the RJD has joined hands with those parties, who have delayed OBC reservation," he said.

Rai also said the Modi government has worked to strengthen security and took a dig at Congress by making a veiled reference to Parliament attack convict Ajmal Kasab.

"While feeding biryani to terrorists is the old habit of the Congress, the government of PM Narendra Modi believes in feeding the bullets to terrorists," he said.

Assembly elections in Bihar for 243 member assembly are likely to be held later this year. The NDA has already started its campaign through virtual rallies in different parts of the state. (ANI)

