BJP complains against Rahul Gandhi, says he has violated model code of conduct

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday filed a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a tweet asking vote for grand alliance when the voting for the first phase of election had begun and had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The BJP sought action against him.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, state BJP said Rahul Gandhi has issued "a statement on Twitter asking for votes in the first phase of election from voters today".



"The time for making the appeal for the first phase of polls was over 28 hours ago. However even then, on the Twitter post, an appeal has been made by Rahul Gandhi, in utter violation of the Model Code of Conduct, warranting action against him," the party said.

"It is requested to take legal action against him for violation of the Model Code of Cconduct," it added.

Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for farmers and for creating employment and cast their votes for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

"This time for justice, employment, farmers and labourers, your vote should be only for Mahagathbandhan. Best wishes to all of you for the first phase of Bihar elections," the Congress leader said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Voting was held at 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday. (ANI)

