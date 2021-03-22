BJP complains to Chennai police commissioner about attack on RSS members by DMK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Khushbu and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members during their door-to-door voting awareness program.

Besides Khushbu, the BJP delegation included party general secretary Karu Nagarajan and the party's Advocate wing president Paul Kanagaraj.

According to BJP, RSS members were allegedly attacked and beaten by DMK workers when they were conducting their door-to-door awareness campaign for 100 per cent voting.



BJP has fielded actor Khusbu from the Thousand Lights assembly seat in the upcoming election.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

