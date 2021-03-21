BJP complains to EC against Mamata's Duryodhan, Dushasana remark

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal delegation has met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata and lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly using derogatory statement against the Prime Minister and the party's top leadership.

The BJP delegation that included party MP and state vice president Arjun Singh and senior leader Shishir Bajoria handed over a letter in this regard to the CEO.

"This is to bring to your notice that Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purba Medinipur on March 19 have made false and disparaging statements against the senior leaders of BJP including the Prime Minister that the Narendra Modi government is incompetent, corrupt and dangabaaz," read the letter.



The BJP's move comes against the backdrop of Banerjee's veiled attack on the top leadership of BJP on Friday saying Bengal does not want 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushasana'.

"We do not want BJP. BJP ke biday dao (bid farewell to BJP). We do not want to see Modi's face. We do not want rioters and looters. We do not want Duryodhan, Dushasana and Mir Zafar," the chief minister had said addressing a public meeting in Egra in Purba Medinipur district.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI)

