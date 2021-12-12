BJP, Cong failed to provide relief to people from rising inflation: BSP

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday slammed both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress and alleged that they have failed to provide relief to people from inflation.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said that "Congress has not given anything to the people of this country in 70 years. Neither did the BJP government in the last seven years."

He targeted Congress for organising the 'Mahngai Hatao' rally in Jaipur. Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to address the gathering.



"Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' and what happened to that slogan? The poverty and inflation in the country kept on increasing. The unemployment kept on increasing," the BSP leader said.

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre for failing to curb the increasing price rise and claimed that the people of UP will get relief when the BSP will form government in the State.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling now and we are seeing that from last 7 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the inflation has increased, petrol and diesel price has crossed Rs 100. The price of LPG has crossed thousand and unemployment has also increased. I want to say both the governments have failed. If the government of Mayawati is formed then the people can get relief" he added.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

