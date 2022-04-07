BJP, Congress believes Himachal has no place for third force- AAP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concluded its roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi yesterday, both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress shared the opinion that the state has no place for a third force.

BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap said that the kind of politics AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal does not work in Himachal Pradesh.

"Kejriwal speaks of corruption, but Himachal is already free from corruption. There is no place for a third party in the state. The voters of Himachal are intelligent and know what their choices are," he said.

The state Congress President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the gathering at the rally which seemed to be of lakhs consisted mostly of "tourists" from Punjab and Delhi who "would go back".

"The people of Himachal have rejected them. The upcoming elections are a contest between the BJP and the Congress only; Himachal does not entertain a third party," Rathore said.

Slamming Kejriwal, the party's state president said that his claims of not knowing politics are false.

"Kejriwal claims that he can only build hospitals and schools, but what about the previous government? Have they never built hospitals, schools and educational institutes?" Rathore questioned while saying that AAP is daydreaming about forming a government in Himachal Pradesh.



AAP held a roadshow and a rally in Mandi where Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh slated to take place later this year.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

Talking about the poll promises, Jain announced that the AAP government if comes to power would provide free electricity and water to the people of Himachal as well as education and health facilities.

The AAP leader further informed that the organisation has been constituted in all the 68 assembly seats and will now be expanded till the elections.

Sidelining Congress as a state challenge after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the five states, Jain said AAP's competition is with the BJP.

"Congress cannot defeat BJP. Aam Aadmi Party has the mantra to defeat BJP," he said. (ANI)

