BJP, Congress lock horns over Chandrashekhar Azad, Arjun Singh statues in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have locked horns over the installation of a 10-feet statue of former Chief Minister Arjun Singh at Major Nanke petrol pump tri-section, from where the bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was removed three years ago citing traffic management.

Three years back, Chandra Shekhar Azad's bust was removed from the tri-section and installed on the side of the road. However, at the same spot, Arjun Singh's statue has been installed now.

The statue was supposed to be unveiled by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on November 11, however, the event was later postponed due to the imposition of Section 144 currently in the city, according to Arjun Singh's son and Congress leader Ajay Singh.

In a social media post, Ajay Singh said that the new dates are expected to be announced in three to four days.

"Chandrashekhar Azad's statue was removed by Bhopal Mayor, who is from the BJP. The demand for Arjun Singh's statue was going on since a long time as he had a deep connection with this region. His house was here only. That's why the government has decided to put up his statue there. Chandra Shekhar Azad's statue should not have been removed. It was wrong," said Congress leader Manak Agarwal.

The BJP, on the other hand, has opposed the decision of installing Arjun Singh's statue. "There is nothing more condemnable than this. We oppose this decision," said BJP's Rahul Kothari. (ANI)

